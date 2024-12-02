Tavistock Investments Shifts Focus to Asset Management

Tavistock Investments (GB:TAVI) has released an update.

Tavistock Investments has successfully received £22 million from the sale of its network of self-employed registered individuals to Saltus Partnership, marking a strategic shift towards expanding its asset management services. The acquisition of Alpha Beta Partners will enhance Tavistock’s capabilities, offering institutional-level portfolio management at retail prices. This repositioning aims to boost growth and profitability, catering specifically to the needs of retail investors.

