Tavistock Investments Shifts Focus to Asset Management

Tavistock Investments (GB:TAVI) has released an update.
Tavistock Investments has successfully received £22 million from the sale of its network of self-employed registered individuals to Saltus Partnership, marking a strategic shift towards expanding its asset management services. The acquisition of Alpha Beta Partners will enhance Tavistock’s capabilities, offering institutional-level portfolio management at retail prices. This repositioning aims to boost growth and profitability, catering specifically to the needs of retail investors.
