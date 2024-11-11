News & Insights

Tavistock Investments Announces Annual General Meeting

Tavistock Investments (GB:TAVI) has released an update.

Tavistock Investments has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for December 11, 2024, at their Ascot offices. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the decision-making process by submitting their votes via proxy forms available on the company’s website. This meeting is a crucial event for shareholders, offering a platform to influence the company’s future direction.

