Taurus Armas (TASA4) Price Target Increased by 17.98% to 21.06

The average one-year price target for Taurus Armas (TASA4) has been revised to 21.06 / share. This is an increase of 17.98% from the prior estimate of 17.85 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.17 to a high of 28.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.20% from the latest reported closing price of 15.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taurus Armas. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TASA4 is 0.04%, a decrease of 10.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.64% to 3,372K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 972K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 960K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 427K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 419K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TASA4 by 13.07% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 239K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 181K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TASA4 by 8.64% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.