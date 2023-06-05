Taurus Armas (TASA4) Price Target Decreased by 22.39% to 22.44

The average one-year price target for Taurus Armas (TASA4) has been revised to 22.44 / share. This is an decrease of 22.39% from the prior estimate of 28.91 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.17 to a high of 28.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.24% from the latest reported closing price of 15.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taurus Armas. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TASA4 is 0.05%, an increase of 20.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.27% to 3,436K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 972K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 877K shares, representing an increase of 9.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TASA4 by 4.70% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 960K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 871K shares, representing an increase of 9.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TASA4 by 8.07% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 419K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 410K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TASA4 by 0.69% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 239K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSAMX - Strategic Advisers Emerging Markets Fund holds 185K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

