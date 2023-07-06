Taurus Armas (TASA4) Price Target Decreased by 20.45% to 17.85

The average one-year price target for Taurus Armas (TASA4) has been revised to 17.85 / share. This is an decrease of 20.45% from the prior estimate of 22.44 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.17 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.56% from the latest reported closing price of 14.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taurus Armas. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TASA4 is 0.05%, an increase of 27.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 3,463K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 972K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 960K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 419K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 239K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSAMX - Strategic Advisers Emerging Markets Fund holds 185K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.