TAURON Polska Energia (WSE:TPE) Price Target Increased by 13.38% to 9.07

The average one-year price target for TAURON Polska Energia (WSE:TPE) has been revised to PLN9.07 / share. This is an increase of 13.38% from the prior estimate of PLN8.00 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of PLN4.28 to a high of PLN11.24 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.20% from the latest reported closing price of PLN10.46 / share.

TAURON Polska Energia Maintains 0.96% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.96%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in TAURON Polska Energia. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 38.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPE is 0.19%, an increase of 37.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.70% to 89,516K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,032K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,411K shares , representing an increase of 10.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPE by 47.28% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 10,688K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,551K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPE by 58.05% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,401K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,251K shares , representing an increase of 12.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPE by 83.30% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,222K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 6,298K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,239K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPE by 28.03% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.