Taura Gold Shifts Year End and Plans AGM

Taura Gold, Inc. (TSE:TORA) has released an update.
Taura Gold Inc. has changed its financial year end to align with the calendar year, aiming to enhance market comparability and address audit staffing constraints. The company has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for December 10, 2024, though a postal strike may delay delivery of materials to shareholders.
