TAUNS Laboratories Expands Testing Portfolio with New License

Tauns Laboratories, Inc. (JP:197A) has released an update.

TAUNS Laboratories, Inc. has signed a license agreement with First Screening Corp. to utilize its electrochemical detection technology for expanding into cardiovascular, renal, and infectious disease testing. This move aligns with TAUNS’ strategy to diversify its offerings beyond respiratory infections, potentially increasing its corporate value through innovative, minimally invasive testing solutions. The collaboration is expected to accelerate product development and enhance TAUNS’ market presence across various healthcare settings.

For further insights into JP:197A stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.