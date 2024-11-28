Taung Gold Shows Financial Improvement Amid Reduced Losses

Taung Gold International Limited (HK:0621) has released an update.

Taung Gold International Limited reported a decrease in its interim loss for the six months ended September 2024, with a loss of HK$8,539,000 compared to HK$9,904,000 in the previous year. Despite the ongoing losses, the company experienced a positive turnaround in total comprehensive income, largely due to favorable foreign exchange differences. Investors may find optimism in the improved financial performance and reduced administrative expenses.

