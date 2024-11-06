Taung Gold Resumes Trading After Delayed Financials

Taung Gold International Limited (HK:0621) has released an update.

Taung Gold International Limited has announced the fulfillment of resumption guidance and the subsequent resumption of trading, following multiple delays in publishing their annual and interim financial results due to the evaluation of their mining assets in South Africa. The company’s stock trading had been suspended since July 2023 as they worked to finalize these crucial financial documents, which were delayed to ensure accurate valuations and projections.

