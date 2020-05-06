Taubman Centers (TCO) Q1 FFO Misses, Revenues Beat Estimates

Taubman Centers Inc. TCO reported first-quarter 2020 funds from operations (FFO) per share of 88 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 91 cents. The figure also compares unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s reported tally of 95 cents.

Decline in comparable-center NOI and rise in interest expense, along with lower ending occupancy in comparable centers, hurt results.

However, adjusted revenues, including rental revenues and overage rents for consolidated businesses, came in at $147.4 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $145.9 million. Nonetheless, the reported figure slid about 8% year over year.

Quarter in Detail

Pro Rata Comparable Center NOI (excluding lease cancellation income and using constant foreign exchange rates) edged down 1.5% year over year.

Comparable tenant sales per square foot decreased 11.6%, year over year. Trailing 12-month sales per square foot of $955 was up 2% as compared with the same period ended Mar 31, 2019. Also, average rent per square foot for the quarter was $62.12, marking a 2.3% decrease from the year-ago period’s $63.41.

As of Mar 31, 2020, leased space in comparable centers was 94.6%, down 0.9% from Mar 31, 2019. Additionally, ending occupancy in comparable centers of 91.9% was down 1.1%, year over year, at the end of the reported quarter.

Notably, in February, Taubman Centers closed the sale of Taubman Asia’s 50% stake in CityOn.Xi’an to real estate funds managed by The Blackstone Group Inc., for $91 million. Subsequent to the sale, Taubman now owns a 25% interest in the property. The company received net proceeds of about $48 million, which was used to pay its debt.

Liquidity

Taubman Centers exited first-quarter 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $395.1 million, up from the $102.8 million reported at the end of December 2019.

This March, the company raised $350 million on its $1.1-billion primary unsecured revolving line of credit, resulting in a total of $970 million outstanding as of Mar 31, 2020. This facility has a maturity date of February 2024, having two six-month extension options, and has a current interest rate of LIBOR plus 1.375 percent.

Also, the company closed a one-year extension of its $65-million secured revolving line of credit. This revolving line of credit had a maturity date of Apr 25, 2020. The facility continues to bear interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 1.4 percent and all other key terms remain unchanged. As of May 5, there had not been any borrowings on this line of credit.

The company will not host its first-quarter 2020 conference call due to the pending transaction with Simon Property Group.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

