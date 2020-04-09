Markets
Taubman Centers' Series K Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Taubman Centers Inc's 6.25% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TCO.PRK) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5625), with shares changing hands as low as $20.82 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 21.99% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TCO.PRK was trading at a 11.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 59.56% in the "REITs" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TCO.PRK shares, versus TCO:

Below is a dividend history chart for TCO.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Taubman Centers Inc's 6.25% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :

In Thursday trading, Taubman Centers Inc's 6.25% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TCO.PRK) is currently up about 1.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TCO) are up about 0.4%.

