Markets
TCO.PRJ

Taubman Centers' Series J Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Taubman Centers Inc's 6.500% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TCO.PRJ) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $19.00 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 4.29% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TCO.PRJ was trading at a 6.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 41.71% in the "REITs" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for TCO.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Taubman Centers Inc's 6.500% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :

TCO.PRJ+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Taubman Centers Inc's 6.500% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TCO.PRJ) is currently off about 6.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TCO) are down about 18.6%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TCO.PRJ TCO

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular