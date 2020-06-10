Taubman Centers' Series J Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Taubman Centers Inc's 6.500% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TCO.PRJ) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $19.00 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 4.29% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TCO.PRJ was trading at a 6.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 41.71% in the "REITs" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for TCO.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Taubman Centers Inc's 6.500% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :

In Wednesday trading, Taubman Centers Inc's 6.500% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TCO.PRJ) is currently off about 6.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TCO) are down about 18.6%.

