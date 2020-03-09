Taubman Centers' Series J preferred Stock Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Taubman Centers Inc's 6.500% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TCO.PRJ) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $24.77 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.58% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TCO.PRJ was trading at a 1.24% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 33.83% in the "REITs" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TCO.PRJ shares, versus TCO:

Below is a dividend history chart for TCO.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Taubman Centers Inc's 6.500% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :

In Monday trading, Taubman Centers Inc's 6.500% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TCO.PRJ) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TCO) are down about 1.7%.

