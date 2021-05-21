Tattooed Chef (TTCF) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Tattooed Chef Inc (Symbol: TTCF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.37, changing hands as high as $20.82 per share. Tattooed Chef Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTCF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TTCF's low point in its 52 week range is $10.65 per share, with $28.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.45.

