Tattooed Chef Brings Impressive Q4 Earnings -- What's next?

In this video, I will be going over Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) Q4 earnings report and guidance for 2021.

The plant-based food company reported revenues of $39.6 million -- a 1.4% beat. Branded revenues of $23.9 million -- up 172%. Gross profit margins were up 3% to 17.4%. The company also reaffirmed its annual guidance for 2021: revenue of $222 million -- an increase of 49% -- compared to fiscal year 2020, and gross profit margins in the range of 20-25%. If it can continue to grow at this pace, the company is well on its way to reach the 2026 goal of $1 billion in revenue.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Neil Rozenbaum owns shares of Amazon and Tattooed Chef, Inc. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and Beyond Meat, Inc and recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

