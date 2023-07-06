Tatton Asset Management (LSE:TAM) Price Target Increased by 5.08% to 632.40

The average one-year price target for Tatton Asset Management (LSE:TAM) has been revised to 632.40 / share. This is an increase of 5.08% from the prior estimate of 601.80 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 555.50 to a high of 771.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.71% from the latest reported closing price of 466.00 / share.

Tatton Asset Management Maintains 2.79% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.79%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.35%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tatton Asset Management. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TAM is 0.01%, an increase of 0.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 42K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional International Core Equity Fund Standard Class holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

