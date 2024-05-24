Tatton Asset Management Announces Holdings Shift

Tatton Asset Management Plc (GB:TAM) has released an update.

Tatton Asset Management PLC has reported a change in major holdings, with Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquiring or disposing voting rights, leading to a new total voting rights percentage of 10.962%. This notification follows the threshold crossing event on the 23rd of May, 2024, with the company being notified the next day. The adjustment represents a slight decrease from the previous notification of 12.006% total voting rights held by Liontrust.

