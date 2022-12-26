Markets

Tatsuo Tanaka Appointed As Japan Chair To Apollo

December 26, 2022 — 07:51 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Apollo (APO) said that Tatsuo Tanaka has been appointed as Japan Chair to Apollo.

The appointment is part of Apollo's continued Buildout in Japan and long-term Commitment to providing fixed income replacement and alternative investment solutions for the Japanese market, the company said in a statement.

Tanaka is a 50-year veteran of the banking and finance industry in Japan. He held various senior positions in leading financial institutions, including as Deputy President of MUFG Bank and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Chairman of Union Bank and, most recently, Chairman of Citigroup Japan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.