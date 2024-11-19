Tate & Lyle’s Voting Rights See Major Shift

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.
Tate & Lyle PLC has reported a significant change in its voting rights, as J.M. Huber Corporation has acquired a 16.59% stake in the company. This shift, reported on November 19, 2024, highlights a strategic move that could influence Tate & Lyle’s market activities. Investors may see this development as a potential driver of future company dynamics and stock performance.
