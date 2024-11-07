News & Insights

Tate & Lyle’s Strategic Shift Boosts Financial Performance

November 07, 2024 — 02:12 am EST

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Tate & Lyle has reported a strong half-year financial performance, highlighted by a 6% increase in adjusted EBITDA and a strategic transformation through its merger with CP Kelco. The company has completed the sale of Primient, focusing on expanding its speciality food and beverage solutions, and is returning £215 million to shareholders via a share buyback. This strategic shift aims to enhance Tate & Lyle’s leadership in the global food and beverage market, capitalizing on growing consumer trends.

