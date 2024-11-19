Tate & Lyle’s Strategic Share Buyback Initiative

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.
Tate & Lyle has repurchased over 305,000 of its own shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with the average purchase price being £7.29 per share. The transactions were executed on the London Stock Exchange and other platforms, with the repurchased shares held in treasury. This move is part of Tate & Lyle’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.
