Tate & Lyle’s Share Buyback Strategy Continues

December 05, 2024 — 12:42 pm EST

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Tate & Lyle has repurchased 209,243 of its ordinary shares at an average price of £7.12 per share as part of its ongoing share buyback program. These shares are now held in treasury, with the company having a total of 27,814,511 shares in treasury and 448,909,710 shares outstanding. This move is part of Tate & Lyle’s strategy to manage capital effectively and enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:TATE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

