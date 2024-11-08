Tate & Lyle’s Share Buyback Boosts Investor Confidence

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Tate & Lyle has repurchased 229,374 of its shares, ranging in price from £7.59 to £7.90, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This strategic move is aimed at consolidating its equity position, with the repurchased shares now held in treasury. The company’s actions are expected to influence its stock liquidity and investor confidence.

