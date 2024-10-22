News & Insights

Stocks

Tate & Lyle Updates on Voting Rights and Shares

October 22, 2024 — 07:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Tate & Lyle PLC has announced its total number of voting rights at 382,362,511, following the issuance of 401,722,733 ordinary shares, including shares held in Treasury. This updated figure will assist shareholders in calculating their stake or changes in their interest in the company. Investors should note the implications of these figures for their investment strategies.

For further insights into GB:TATE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.