Tate & Lyle Updates on Voting Rights and Shares

Tate & Lyle PLC has announced its total number of voting rights at 382,362,511, following the issuance of 401,722,733 ordinary shares, including shares held in Treasury. This updated figure will assist shareholders in calculating their stake or changes in their interest in the company. Investors should note the implications of these figures for their investment strategies.

