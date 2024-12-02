News & Insights

Tate & Lyle Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

December 02, 2024 — 07:32 am EST

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Tate & Lyle PLC has announced its issued share capital consists of 476,724,221 ordinary shares, with 27,006,760 held in treasury, leaving 449,717,461 shares with voting rights. This figure is crucial for shareholders to calculate their voting power and notify any changes in their stake. Investors should pay attention to these numbers as they reflect the company’s current voting structure and may impact shareholding strategies.

