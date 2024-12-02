Tate & Lyle Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tate & Lyle PLC has announced its issued share capital consists of 476,724,221 ordinary shares, with 27,006,760 held in treasury, leaving 449,717,461 shares with voting rights. This figure is crucial for shareholders to calculate their voting power and notify any changes in their stake. Investors should pay attention to these numbers as they reflect the company’s current voting structure and may impact shareholding strategies.

For further insights into GB:TATE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.