Tate & Lyle (TATYF) Price Target Decreased by 37.72% to 6.90

The average one-year price target for Tate & Lyle (OTCPK:TATYF) has been revised to $6.90 / share. This is a decrease of 37.72% from the prior estimate of $11.09 dated October 21, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.46 to a high of $10.36 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.31% from the latest reported closing price of $8.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tate & Lyle. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 17.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TATYF is 0.22%, an increase of 11.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.36% to 42,742K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 5,743K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,906K shares , representing an increase of 14.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TATYF by 8.80% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,257K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,307K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TATYF by 12.76% over the last quarter.

VGPMX - Vanguard Global Capital Cycles Fund Investor Shares holds 4,376K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,826K shares , representing an increase of 12.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TATYF by 6.04% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,285K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,243K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TATYF by 5.19% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,496K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,470K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TATYF by 9.54% over the last quarter.

