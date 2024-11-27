Tate & Lyle Strengthens Position with Share Buyback

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.
Tate & Lyle has repurchased 136,164 of its ordinary shares from Merrill Lynch International as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were bought at an average price of £7.34 each and will be held in treasury, reflecting the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders. This move maintains the company’s robust position in the market with a total of 450,053,293 shares in issue excluding treasury shares.
