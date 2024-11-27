News & Insights

Stocks

Tate & Lyle Strengthens Position with Share Buyback

November 27, 2024 — 12:41 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tate & Lyle has repurchased 136,164 of its ordinary shares from Merrill Lynch International as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were bought at an average price of £7.34 each and will be held in treasury, reflecting the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders. This move maintains the company’s robust position in the market with a total of 450,053,293 shares in issue excluding treasury shares.

For further insights into GB:TATE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.