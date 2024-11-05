News & Insights

Tate & Lyle Sees Shift in Shareholder Voting Rights

November 05, 2024 — 08:02 am EST

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Tate & Lyle, a UK-based company, has seen a slight decrease in voting rights held by Black Creek Investment Management, which now holds 2.99983% of shares. This adjustment, reported on November 4, 2024, indicates a subtle shift in shareholder influence without crossing the significant 3% threshold. Such movements can signal changing dynamics and investor strategies within the company.

