Tate & Lyle Sees Shift in Shareholder Voting Rights

Tate & Lyle, a UK-based company, has seen a slight decrease in voting rights held by Black Creek Investment Management, which now holds 2.99983% of shares. This adjustment, reported on November 4, 2024, indicates a subtle shift in shareholder influence without crossing the significant 3% threshold. Such movements can signal changing dynamics and investor strategies within the company.

