Tate & Lyle Sees Shift in BlackRock Holdings

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has reduced its voting rights in Tate & Lyle PLC to 5.3% from a previous 5.99%, signaling a shift in its investment strategy. This change in holdings could impact market perceptions of Tate & Lyle’s stock. Investors may want to watch for further developments in BlackRock’s portfolio management.

