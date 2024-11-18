Tate & Lyle Sees Change in Norges Bank Stake

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.
Tate & Lyle PLC has announced a change in voting rights, with Norway’s Norges Bank reducing its stake to 2.71% as of November 15, 2024. This shift marks a decrease from a previous holding of 3.99%, reflecting a strategic adjustment in the bank’s investment portfolio. The move could influence investor sentiment and trading activity in Tate & Lyle shares.
