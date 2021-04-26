Markets

Tate & Lyle Plans To Separate Food & Beverage Solutions And Primary Products Businesses

(RTTNews) - Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE.L, TATYY.PK) confirmed the Group is in the process of exploring the potential to separate its Food & Beverage Solutions and Primary Products businesses through a sale of a controlling stake in Primary Products business to a financial partner. Discussions with potential new partners in the Primary Products business are at an early stage, the Group said.

Tate & Lyle noted that the Board believes that if a transaction of this nature was completed it would enable the Group and the new business to focus their respective strategies and capital allocation priorities and create the opportunity for enhanced shareholder value.

