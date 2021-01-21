Tate & Lyle Names Vivid Sehgal CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Tate & Lyle Plc (TATE.L, TATYY.PK) announced the appointment of Vivid Sehgal to the position of Chief Financial Officer with effect from 1 May 2021. He will join the Group as Chief Financial Officer Designate, and be appointed to the Board, from 1 March 2021. Imran Nawaz, the current Chief Financial Officer, will leave Tate & Lyle to take up the position of CFO of Tesco plc.

Vivid Sehgal is a former Chief Financial Officer of Delphi Technologies PLC, a global provider of automotive propulsion technologies, having served from 2017 to 2020 when it was acquired by BorgWarner Inc.

