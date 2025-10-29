Tate & Lyle (LSE:TATE) Price Target Decreased by 25.47% to 531.50

The average one-year price target for Tate & Lyle (LSE:TATE) has been revised to 531.50 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 25.47% from the prior estimate of 713.15 GBX dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 393.90 GBX to a high of 766.50 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.63% from the latest reported closing price of 394.80 GBX / share.

Tate & Lyle Maintains 5.02% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 5.02%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.09% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tate & Lyle. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 14.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TATE is 0.23%, an increase of 5.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.21% to 46,983K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 5,743K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,906K shares , representing an increase of 14.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TATE by 8.80% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,257K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,307K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TATE by 12.76% over the last quarter.

VGPMX - Vanguard Global Capital Cycles Fund Investor Shares holds 4,376K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,826K shares , representing an increase of 12.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TATE by 6.04% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 3,641K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,285K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,243K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TATE by 5.19% over the last quarter.

