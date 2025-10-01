Markets

Tate & Lyle Issues H1 Trading Update

October 01, 2025 — 02:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Tate & Lyle issued a pre-close statement ahead of the announcement of results for the six months ending 30 September 2025. In constant currency and compared to pro forma comparatives, the Group now expects revenue in the first half to be 3% to 4% lower. EBITDA in the first half is now expected to be high-single digit percent lower.

For the year ending 31 March 2026, in constant currency and compared to pro forma comparatives, the Group now expects revenue and EBITDA to decline by low-single digit percent compared to the prior year.

