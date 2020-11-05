Tate & Lyle H1 Pre-tax Profit Down 4% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Tate & Lyle Plc. (TATE.L, TATYY.PK), a provider of ingredients and solutions to the food and beverages industries, reported Thursday that its first-half profit before tax declined 4 percent to 157 million pounds from 164 million pounds last year. However, earnings per share were 28.4 pence, up 2 percent form 27.8 pence last year.

Adjusted profit before tax was 180 million pounds, compared to 181 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 32.1 pence, compared to 30.5 pence in the prior-year period.

Revenue for the period declined 6 percent to 1.39 billion pounds from 1.48 billion pounds last year. Revenue at constant currency decreased 4 percent.

The company maintained its interim dividend at 8.8 pence per share.

Looking ahead, Tate & Lyle said it is not issuing guidance for the current year ending 31 March 2021. The company will update stakeholders of its progress in its third quarter trading update on 28 January 2021.

