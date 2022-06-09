Tate & Lyle FY22 Profit Down, Cuts Dividend; Sees FY23 Adj. Profit In Line With Market

(RTTNews) - Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE.L, TATYY.PK), a supplier of food and beverage ingredients, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2022 profit before tax fell 54 percent to 42 million pounds from last year's 90 million pounds.

Earnings per share were 50.2 pence, down 7 percent from 53.8 pence a year ago.

Earnings per share on a continuing operations basis were 5.5 pence, down 71 percent from 19.1 pence last year.

Adjusted profit before tax was 145 million pounds, compared to 134 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 56.0 pence, compared to 61.2 pence last year. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were 24.9 pence, compared to 25.2 pence a year ago.

Revenue grew 14 percent to 1.38 billion pounds from last year's 1.21 billion pounds. Adjusted revenues grew 18 percent.

Further, the Board is recommending a final dividend for the year 2022 of 12.8 pence, down from 22.0 pence per share last year. This brings the full year dividend to 21.8p per share, lower than last year's 30.8 pence. The dividend will be paid on August 5 to all shareholders on the Register on July 1.

Looking ahead, the company said it entered the 2023 financial year with strong top-line momentum. The company projects further progress with adjusted profit before tax in line with market expectations and revenue growth reflecting top-line momentum and the pricing through of higher input costs.

