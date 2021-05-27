Markets

Tate & Lyle FY Statutory Pre-Tax Profit Down

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE.L, TATYY.PK), a supplier of food and beverage ingredients, Thursday posted 4 percent decline in its pre-tax profit for the full year, with 3 percent downslide in revenue, both on statutory basis. However, on an adjusted basis, pre-tax profit grew 6 percent, while revenue edged up 1 percent.

On a statutory basis, profit before tax slid by 4 percent to 283 million pounds, while earnings per share rose by 3 percent to 53.8 pence.

On an adjusted basis, profit before tax grew 6 percent to 335 million pounds, and earnings per share increased by 12 percent to 61.2 pence, benefitting from lower effective tax rate.

For the full year, the Group's revenue slid by 3 percent to 2.807 billion pounds, while it edged up 1 percent on an adjusted basis, at constant currency.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular