Tate & Lyle FY Statutory Pre-Tax Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE.L, TATYY.PK), a supplier of food and beverage ingredients, Thursday posted 4 percent decline in its pre-tax profit for the full year, with 3 percent downslide in revenue, both on statutory basis. However, on an adjusted basis, pre-tax profit grew 6 percent, while revenue edged up 1 percent.

On a statutory basis, profit before tax slid by 4 percent to 283 million pounds, while earnings per share rose by 3 percent to 53.8 pence.

On an adjusted basis, profit before tax grew 6 percent to 335 million pounds, and earnings per share increased by 12 percent to 61.2 pence, benefitting from lower effective tax rate.

For the full year, the Group's revenue slid by 3 percent to 2.807 billion pounds, while it edged up 1 percent on an adjusted basis, at constant currency.

