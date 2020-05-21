Tate & Lyle FY Pretax Profit Rises; Adj. Revenue Up 2% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Tate & Lyle Plc (TATE.L, TATYY.PK) reported profit before tax of 296 million pounds for the year ended 31 March 2020 compared to 240 million pounds prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 52.1 pence compared to 38.6 pence. Adjusted profit before tax rose 4 percent to 331 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 57.8 pence compared to 52.0 pence.

Fiscal year adjusted revenue from continuing operations was 2.88 billion pounds compared to 2.75 billion pounds, prior year.

The Board recommended an unchanged final dividend of 20.8 pence per share, bringing the full year dividend to 29.6 pence per share, up 0.7% on the prior year. The final dividend will be due and payable on 31 July 2020 to all shareholders on the Register of Members on 19 June 2020.

