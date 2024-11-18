Tate & Lyle Expands Share Listing on LSE

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.
Tate & Lyle has successfully listed 75 million new ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, bringing the total number of voting shares to 451.6 million. This move follows the company’s announcement earlier in the week and aligns with FCA’s transparency regulations, offering investors a fresh opportunity to engage with the company’s growth.
