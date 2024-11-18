Tate & Lyle Expands Share Listing on LSE

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Tate & Lyle has successfully listed 75 million new ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, bringing the total number of voting shares to 451.6 million. This move follows the company’s announcement earlier in the week and aligns with FCA’s transparency regulations, offering investors a fresh opportunity to engage with the company’s growth.

For further insights into GB:TATE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.