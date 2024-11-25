Tate & Lyle Expands Share Buyback Programme

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.
Tate & Lyle has repurchased 224,868 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with prices ranging from £7.32 to £7.40 per share. The shares will be held in treasury, bringing the total to over 26 million treasury shares. This move could be seen as a strategy to boost shareholder value and improve financial metrics.
