Tate & Lyle Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tate & Lyle PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 193,918 of its ordinary shares at an average price of £7.37. This move is part of the company’s ongoing buyback program, reflecting a strategic effort to manage its capital structure. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, leaving the company with 449,717,461 shares in issue, excluding treasury shares.

For further insights into GB:TATE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.