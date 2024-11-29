News & Insights

Tate & Lyle Executes Strategic Share Buyback

November 29, 2024 — 12:48 pm EST

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Tate & Lyle PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 193,918 of its ordinary shares at an average price of £7.37. This move is part of the company’s ongoing buyback program, reflecting a strategic effort to manage its capital structure. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, leaving the company with 449,717,461 shares in issue, excluding treasury shares.

