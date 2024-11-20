News & Insights

Stocks

Tate & Lyle Executes Strategic Share Buyback

November 20, 2024 — 12:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tate & Lyle has executed a share buyback, repurchasing 172,187 of its ordinary shares from Merrill Lynch International at an average price of £7.32 per share. This strategic move is part of a previously announced buyback program aimed at consolidating its share capital. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize its capital structure.

For further insights into GB:TATE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.