Tate & Lyle Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Tate & Lyle has executed a share buyback, repurchasing 172,187 of its ordinary shares from Merrill Lynch International at an average price of £7.32 per share. This strategic move is part of a previously announced buyback program aimed at consolidating its share capital. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize its capital structure.

