Tate & Lyle Enhances Value with Share Buyback

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.
Tate & Lyle has repurchased 252,649 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback programme, with prices ranging between £7.26 and £7.36. The move is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and return value to shareholders. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, adjusting the company’s total shares in issue to 450,189,457.
