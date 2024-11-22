Tate & Lyle Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Tate & Lyle PLC has repurchased 130,857 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with prices ranging from £7.29 to £7.38 per share. These shares will be held in treasury, leaving the company with a total of 450,666,974 ordinary shares in issue. This move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and optimizing the company’s capital structure.

