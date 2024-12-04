Tate & Lyle Continues Share Buyback Strategy

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.
Tate & Lyle has repurchased 200,807 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were acquired at prices ranging between £7.18 and £7.24, with a volume-weighted average price of £7.18. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.
