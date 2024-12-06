Tate & Lyle Continues Share Buyback Program

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Tate & Lyle has repurchased 180,168 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with prices ranging from £7.09 to £7.18 per share. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, contributing to the company’s 27,994,679 shares currently in treasury. This move is part of Tate & Lyle’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and manage its capital structure effectively.

