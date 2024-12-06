Tate & Lyle Continues Share Buyback Program

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Tate & Lyle has repurchased 180,168 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with prices ranging from £7.09 to £7.18 per share. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, contributing to the company’s 27,994,679 shares currently in treasury. This move is part of Tate & Lyle’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and manage its capital structure effectively.
For further insights into GB:TATE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.