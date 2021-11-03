Tate & Lyle CFO to step down

Britain's food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle Plc said on Wednesday its finance head Vivid Sehgal will leave the company on Dec. 31, due to personal reasons

Tate & Lyle, which is scheduled to report is first-half results on Thursday, said the process to appoint a new chief financial officer is underway.

