Tate & Lyle CFO to step down

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Britain's food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle Plc TATE.L said on Wednesday its finance head Vivid Sehgal will leave the company on Dec. 31, due to personal reasons.

Tate & Lyle, which is scheduled to report is first-half results on Thursday, said the process to appoint a new chief financial officer is underway.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; (Direct: +91 77 6034 7399 );))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.