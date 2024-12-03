Tate & Lyle Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Tate & Lyle has repurchased 211,256 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with the highest price paid per share being £7.32. This move increases the number of shares held in treasury to over 27 million, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s financial health and future prospects. Such buyback programs are often viewed positively by investors as they can enhance shareholder value.

