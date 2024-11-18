News & Insights

Tate & Lyle Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 18, 2024 — 12:25 pm EST

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Tate & Lyle has repurchased 190,756 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, paying a volume-weighted average price of £7.41 per share. These shares will be held in treasury, contributing to a total of 25,309,932 shares in treasury and 451,412,801 shares in circulation. This move reflects the company’s strategic efforts to enhance shareholder value.

