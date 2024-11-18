Tate & Lyle Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Tate & Lyle has repurchased 190,756 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, paying a volume-weighted average price of £7.41 per share. These shares will be held in treasury, contributing to a total of 25,309,932 shares in treasury and 451,412,801 shares in circulation. This move reflects the company’s strategic efforts to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:TATE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.